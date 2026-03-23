(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force members and the Monroe Mayor’s Youth Council pose for a group photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2026. The council traveled to Barksdale during their spring break to tour the base, where they learned about the operations, history, and the day-to-day activities that take place. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:49
    Photo ID: 9581550
    VIRIN: 260323-F-YM635-1044
    Resolution: 4802x3195
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit
    Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Monroe Youth Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery