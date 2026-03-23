Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit

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U.S. Air Force members and the Monroe Mayor’s Youth Council pose for a group photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2026. The council traveled to Barksdale during their spring break to tour the base, where they learned about the operations, history, and the day-to-day activities that take place. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Moore)