U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Sweeney, assigned to the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron, gives a tour of a B-52 Stratofortress to Monroe Mayor’s Youth Council at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2026. Sweeney explained how the B-52 has been maintained and operated for over 65 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9581548
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-YM635-1036
|Resolution:
|4596x3058
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.