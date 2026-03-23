Mayor's Youth Council Barksdale Visit

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Sweeney, assigned to the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron, gives a tour of a B-52 Stratofortress to Monroe Mayor’s Youth Council at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2026. Sweeney explained how the B-52 has been maintained and operated for over 65 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Moore)