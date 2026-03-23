Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training

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Delaware Air National Guard Firefighters in the 166th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in structural live-fire training at the West Chester Fire Department Training Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania Sept. 7, 2025. This hands-on training allowed Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing to practice essential interior firefighting techniques in a controlled scenario, honing their readiness and ability to respond to building fires. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)