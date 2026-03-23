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    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training [Image 10 of 13]

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    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training

    WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Delaware Air National Guard Firefighters in the 166th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in structural live-fire training at the West Chester Fire Department Training Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania Sept. 7, 2025. This hands-on training allowed Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing to practice essential interior firefighting techniques in a controlled scenario, honing their readiness and ability to respond to building fires. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9581502
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-KH104-1160
    Resolution: 5053x3784
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training
    Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training

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