Delaware Air National Guard Firefighters in the 166th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in structural live-fire training at the West Chester Fire Department Training Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania Sept. 7, 2025. This hands-on training allowed Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing to practice essential interior firefighting techniques in a controlled scenario, honing their readiness and ability to respond to building fires. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9581502
|VIRIN:
|250907-Z-KH104-1160
|Resolution:
|5053x3784
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Structural Live Fire Training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.