U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony

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In a Change of Command ceremony in Brucker Hall, Col. Scott McKenzie takes command of The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own” from outgoing commander Colonel Bruce R. Pulver. Col. Pulver, the 12th Leader and Commander of the band, retires from the Army after serving for over 32 years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, March 13, 2026 in Arlington, Va)