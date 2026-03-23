(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 67]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    In a Change of Command ceremony in Brucker Hall, Col. Scott McKenzie takes command of The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own” from outgoing commander Colonel Bruce R. Pulver. Col. Pulver, the 12th Leader and Commander of the band, retires from the Army after serving for over 32 years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, March 13, 2026 in Arlington, Va)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9581340
    VIRIN: 260313-A-BN614-2520
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony [Image 67 of 67], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Band Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery