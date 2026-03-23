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    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota [Image 8 of 8]

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    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Command Master Chief Duane Jerry, assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), speaks during an introductory brief as part of a unit level training readiness assessment designed to increase command readiness aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 22, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 04:03
    Photo ID: 9580716
    VIRIN: 260322-N-XT273-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota
    22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota

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