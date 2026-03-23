22 NCR Conducts Unit-Level Training Readiness Assessment in Rota

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Lt. Cmdr. Cody Robertson, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) operations officer, speaks during an introductory brief as part of a unit level training readiness assessment designed to increase command readiness aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 22, 2026. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)