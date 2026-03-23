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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Adm. Tae Hoon Kim, commander, Submarine Force, pose for a photo during the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)