YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Adm. Tae Hoon Kim, commander, Submarine Force, pose for a photo during the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9580477
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-SI601-2002
|Resolution:
|4845x3230
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
61st Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting Held at Fluckey Hall
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