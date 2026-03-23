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    Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Adm. Tae Hoon Kim, commander, Submarine Force, sign action items during the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 22:23
    Photo ID: 9580476
    VIRIN: 260323-N-SI601-2001
    Resolution: 5827x3885
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61
    Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61

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    TAGS

    Bilateral
    USN
    ROKN
    SWCM
    Submarine

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