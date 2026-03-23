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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Rear Adm. Tae Hoon Kim, commander, Submarine Force, sign action items during the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting 61 in Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)