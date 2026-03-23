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    Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program [Image 4 of 5]

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    Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen attend Phase I Mission Ready Airman training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 20, 2026. The 355th Wing initiated the Mission Ready Airman program to ensure potential first-time combat zone deployers have all the tools necessary for mission success in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9580186
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KQ087-1073
    Resolution: 5783x3848
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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