U.S. Airmen attend Phase I Mission Ready Airman training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 20, 2026. The 355th Wing initiated the Mission Ready Airman program to ensure potential first-time combat zone deployers have all the tools necessary for mission success in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9580186
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-KQ087-1073
|Resolution:
|5783x3848
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.