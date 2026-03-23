Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen attend Phase I Mission Ready Airman training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 20, 2026. The 355th Wing initiated the Mission Ready Airman program to ensure potential first-time combat zone deployers have all the tools necessary for mission success in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)