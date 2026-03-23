Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Kim and Senior Airman Lydia Schubert, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technicians, explain how to properly fit filters onto a gas mask to Airmen attending Phase I Mission Ready Airman training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 20, 2026. The training ensures first-time combat zone deployers are prepared for any situation they could encounter down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)