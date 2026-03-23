U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Kim and Senior Airman Lydia Schubert, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technicians, explain how to properly fit filters onto a gas mask to Airmen attending Phase I Mission Ready Airman training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 20, 2026. The training ensures first-time combat zone deployers are prepared for any situation they could encounter down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9580185
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-KQ087-1054
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase I Mission Ready Airman Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.