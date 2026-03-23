Delaware Air National Guard Firefighters in the 166th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in aircraft live-fire training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2025. The Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing conducted this essential training using Dover Air Force Base's specialized training grounds to ensure they maintain the skills necessary to respond to aviation emergencies and protect critical assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9580074
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-KH104-1503
|Resolution:
|3663x2930
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Aircraft Live Fire Training at Dover Air Force Base [Image 29 of 29], by Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.