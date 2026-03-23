Delaware Air National Guardsmen Conduct Aircraft Live Fire Training at Dover Air Force Base

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Delaware Air National Guard Firefighters in the 166th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in aircraft live-fire training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 6, 2025. The Airmen from the 166th Airlift Wing conducted this essential training using Dover Air Force Base's specialized training grounds to ensure they maintain the skills necessary to respond to aviation emergencies and protect critical assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)