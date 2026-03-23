Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks

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NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 23, 2026) — Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, tours a barracks room at the USS Cole bachelor enlisted quarters, Mar. 23, where many Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes students are housed on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)