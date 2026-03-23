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    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks [Image 5 of 7]

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    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (March 23, 2026) — Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, tours the USS Cole bachelor enlisted quarters' supply and maintenance office, Mar. 23, where many Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes students are housed on board Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9579875
    VIRIN: 260323-N-RN782-1040
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 593.51 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks
    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks
    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks
    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks
    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks
    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks
    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Tours Naval Station Great Lakes Barracks

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    Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC)
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes

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