U.S. Airmen are recognized as annual award winners at the 2nd Bomb Wing 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 20, 2026. The Annual Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional Airmen for their accomplishments over the course of the previous year. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9579268
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-JL714-1065
|Resolution:
|5391x3587
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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