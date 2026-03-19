NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires

Last Friday, March 20, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Command Master Chief, Master Chief Petty Officer Larry Gordon, was celebrated during a well-deserved ceremony recognizing his 30 years of exceptional service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to Sailors and the mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9578766
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-KH157-1735
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|844.75 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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