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    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires [Image 1 of 13]

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    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Last Friday, March 20, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Command Master Chief, Master Chief Petty Officer Larry Gordon, was celebrated during a well-deserved ceremony recognizing his 30 years of exceptional service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to Sailors and the mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 10:02
    Photo ID: 9578765
    VIRIN: 260320-N-KH157-1651
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires [Image 13 of 13], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
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    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego CMDCM Gordon Retires

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