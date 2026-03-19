Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea

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A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, uses a ship-mounted binoculars to scout for Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a replenishment-at-sea March 13, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Aleman is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)