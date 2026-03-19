Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), receives a food pallet from Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) during a replenishment-at-sea March 13, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9578703
|VIRIN:
|260313-M-FG738-1354
|Resolution:
|3364x5992
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.