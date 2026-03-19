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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 8]

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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), receives a food pallet from Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) during a replenishment-at-sea March 13, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 08:37
    Photo ID: 9578703
    VIRIN: 260313-M-FG738-1354
    Resolution: 3364x5992
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct Replenishment-at-Sea

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    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, TFASH,

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