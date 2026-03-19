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    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait [Image 7 of 7]

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    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Deandre Londo, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides security using an M240B medium machinegun as part of the small craft action team during defense of the amphibious task force aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting the Balabac Strait March 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. Londo is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 08:13
    Photo ID: 9578698
    VIRIN: 260314-M-FG738-1143
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait
    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait
    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait
    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait
    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait
    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait
    Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait

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    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, TFASH,

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