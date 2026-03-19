Task Force Ashland Marines Provide Security Through Balabac Strait

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A U.S. Marine Corps M240B medium machinegun attached to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, is mounted for security as part of the small craft action team during defense of the amphibious task force aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting the Balabac Strait March 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)