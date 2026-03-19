NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (March 13, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Melanie Valencia (left) passes food to Chief Master-at-Arms Nicolas Brown (right), both assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, during a canned food drive hosted by the Disaster Preparedness Organization Misericordia of Niscemi, March 13, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9578672
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-AH435-1038
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canned goods Drive [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.