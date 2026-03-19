Canned goods Drive

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NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (March 13, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Melanie Valencia (left) passes food to Chief Master-at-Arms Nicolas Brown (right), both assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, during a canned food drive hosted by the Disaster Preparedness Organization Misericordia of Niscemi, March 13, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)