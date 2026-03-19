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    Canned Goods Drive [Image 3 of 5]

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    Canned Goods Drive

    ITALY

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (March 13, 2026) Lt. James Stinyard, Naval Air Station Sigonella security officer, and Chief Master-at-Arms Charles Mack (right), both assigned to security forces Sigonella, move food stores during a Naval Air Station Sigonella canned food drive, hosted by the Disaster Preparedness Organization Misericordia of Niscemi, March 13, 2026. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9578671
    VIRIN: 260313-N-AH435-1027
    Resolution: 3000x2043
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Canned Goods Drive [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cans, Food Stores, Security Forces Sigonella, Canned Food Drive

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