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    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026 [Image 19 of 23]

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    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct Mass Casualty exercise at USAG Ansbach Health Clinic, Urlas Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:16
    Photo ID: 9578664
    VIRIN: 260319-A-EX530-1021
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026
    MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026

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    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    European Support 2026

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