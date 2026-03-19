Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 05:16 Photo ID: 9578658 VIRIN: 260319-A-EX530-1015 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 2.34 MB Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

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This work, MASCAL Exercise at Ansbach Health Clinic 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.