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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise [Image 7 of 14]

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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, fire a Browning M2A1 .50 Caliber heavy machine gun during a weapons training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 22:34
    Photo ID: 9578455
    VIRIN: 260321-M-WE199-1356
    Resolution: 7664x5112
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sabine Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise

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