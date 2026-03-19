II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion Field Exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Crispinian Curiel, the command senior enlisted leader of II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, gives a safety brief to Marines during a weapons training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 21, 2026. This training was conducted to improve and sustain the Marines’ mission readiness and their ability to supply II MEF with proper operational support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sabine Wilson)