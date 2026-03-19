180FW SFS Training

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U.S. Air Force Airman Andrew Smigelski, a security forces specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, rinses his eyes after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray Swanton, Ohio, March 21, 2026. The training consisted of subduing aggressors after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray, ensuring security forces Airmen are prepared for every possible scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)