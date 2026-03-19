180FW SFS Training

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U.S. Airman 1st Class Jylian Seibert, a security forces specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, subdues a simulated aggressor during a training in Swanton, Ohio, March 21, 2026. The training consisted of subduing aggressors after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray, ensuring security forces Airmen are prepared for every possible scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)