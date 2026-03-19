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    180FW SFS Training [Image 1 of 5]

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    180FW SFS Training

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Jylian Seibert, a security forces specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, subdues a simulated aggressor during a training in Swanton, Ohio, March 21, 2026. The training consisted of subduing aggressors after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray, ensuring security forces Airmen are prepared for every possible scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9578201
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-AG271-1145
    Resolution: 6269x4184
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 180FW SFS Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    180fw
    security forces
    training
    ohio national guard
    defense

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