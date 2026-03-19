U.S. Airman 1st Class Jylian Seibert, a security forces specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, subdues a simulated aggressor during a training in Swanton, Ohio, March 21, 2026. The training consisted of subduing aggressors after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum spray, ensuring security forces Airmen are prepared for every possible scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9578201
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-AG271-1145
|Resolution:
|6269x4184
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180FW SFS Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.