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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges [Image 7 of 11]

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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges

    GERMANY

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown, right, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden senior enlisted advisor, provides instructions to competitors prior to the cognitive test during the 2026 Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 22, 2026. The IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps. The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9578095
    VIRIN: 260322-A-PO583-2169
    Resolution: 3416x2440
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges [Image 11 of 11], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges

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    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior

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