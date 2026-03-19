IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition continues with Day 1 challenges

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Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown, left, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden senior enlisted advisor, provides instructions to competitors prior to the cognitive test during the 2026 Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, March 22, 2026. The IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition is designed to test each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, physical fitness, and resiliency through a series of obstacles to enhance expertise, training, professionalism, and esprit de corps. The best qualified Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of this competition will potentially represent Installation Management Command headquarters in the Army Materiel Command Best Squad Competition and compete for the title of AMC Best Warrior. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)