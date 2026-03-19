Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli

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An F-35B Lighting II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 prepares to launch from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during flight quarters, Mar. 14, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)