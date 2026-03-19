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    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 7]

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    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors prepare the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during night flight quarters, Mar. 14, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 07:54
    Photo ID: 9577759
    VIRIN: 260314-N-MQ780-1006
    Resolution: 6899x3880
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli
    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli
    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli
    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli
    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli
    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli
    Night Flight ops onboard USS Tripoli

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