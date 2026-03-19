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    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 14]

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    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors hoist up signal flags in support of Iron Fist aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 7, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 07:42
    Photo ID: 9577754
    VIRIN: 260307-N-MQ780-1265
    Resolution: 7161x4027
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli
    Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli

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