Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli

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Sailors hoist up signal flags in support of Iron Fist aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 7, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)