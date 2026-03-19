Sailors hoist up signal flags in support of Iron Fist aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Mar. 7, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 07:42
|Photo ID:
|9577755
|VIRIN:
|260307-N-MQ780-1282
|Resolution:
|5698x3204
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signal Flags Hoist onboard USS Tripoli [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.