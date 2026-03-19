A U.S. Soldier assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders,” 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to conduct Tables IV–VI night aerial gunnery training aboard a CH-47 Chinook at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia, March 20, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency and readiness in low-light combat operations by sharpening target acquisition, improving crew coordination and communication, and reinforcing safe and effective weapons employment under limited visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 06:30
|Photo ID:
|9577729
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-FS119-3918
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Gunnery Tables IV-VI CH-47 Chinook [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.