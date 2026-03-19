Night Gunnery Tables IV-VI CH-47 Chinook

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders,” 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to conduct Tables IV–VI night aerial gunnery training aboard a CH-47 Chinook at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia, March 20, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency and readiness in low-light combat operations by sharpening target acquisition, improving crew coordination and communication, and reinforcing safe and effective weapons employment under limited visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)