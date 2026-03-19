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    Night Gunnery Tables IV-VI CH-47 Chinook [Image 3 of 3]

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    Night Gunnery Tables IV-VI CH-47 Chinook

    RIGA, LATVIA

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders,” 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to conduct Tables IV–VI night aerial gunnery training aboard a CH-47 Chinook at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia, March 20, 2026. The training enhances crew proficiency and readiness in low-light combat operations by sharpening target acquisition, improving crew coordination and communication, and reinforcing safe and effective weapons employment under limited visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 06:29
    Photo ID: 9577728
    VIRIN: 260320-A-FS119-5847
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: RIGA, LV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Night Gunnery Tables IV-VI CH-47 Chinook [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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