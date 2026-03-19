U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin renders a salute during a wreath laying ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, March 18, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 02:57
|Photo ID:
|9577678
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-WM182-1049
|Resolution:
|6297x4346
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|TAGUIG, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.