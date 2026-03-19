U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

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Names carved in stone walls memorialize service members the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, March 18, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)