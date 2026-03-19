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    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 3 of 8]

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    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

    TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Names carved in stone walls memorialize service members the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, March 18, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 02:57
    Photo ID: 9577665
    VIRIN: 260318-N-WM182-1023
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: TAGUIG, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

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    Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

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