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    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero [Image 10 of 15]

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    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Keener, U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds,” Thunderbird No. 7/director of operations, and Asa Paguia, Peoria Fire-Medical Department captain and Luke Days hometown hero, gather for a photograph during the Luke Days airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. The Thunderbirds represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. By sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft with community members helps connect them with the legacy and future of American airpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9577465
    VIRIN: 260320-F-CQ970-6276
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
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    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero

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    Luke Days
    military
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