Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero

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From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler Keener, U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds,” Thunderbird No. 7/director of operations, and Asa Paguia, Peoria Fire-Medical Department captain and Luke Days hometown hero, gather for a photograph during the Luke Days airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. The Thunderbirds represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. By sharing the capabilities of modern and historic aircraft with community members helps connect them with the legacy and future of American airpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)