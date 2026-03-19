Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero

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The Thunderbird crew members walk the flightline during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrate the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter aircraft. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives attendees an inside look at the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)