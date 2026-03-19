(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero [Image 4 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The Thunderbird crew members walk the flightline during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstrate the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter aircraft. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives attendees an inside look at the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9577464
    VIRIN: 260320-F-CQ970-2902
    Resolution: 3866x2577
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero
    Luke Days 2026 Hometown Hero

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    Hometown Hero
    Luke Days
    military
    Luke Air Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery