NMCB 133 Homecoming

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260321-N-PI330-1164 GULFPORT, Mississippi (March 21, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, celebrate their homecoming on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, March 21, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)