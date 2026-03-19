NMCB 133 Homecoming

260321-N-PI330-1089 GULFPORT, Mississippi (March 21, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, celebrate their homecoming on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, March 21, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9577406
|VIRIN:
|260321-N-PI330-1089
|Resolution:
|5722x3815
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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