IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks

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Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s senior enlisted advisor, provides guidance to cadre during the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, March 21, 2026. Events throughout the competition evaluate Soldiers’ ability to perform under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)