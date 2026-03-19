IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior competitors prepare their equipment during day zero of the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, March 21, 2026. Events throughout the competition evaluate Soldiers’ ability to perform under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9577277
|VIRIN:
|260321-A-PO583-1117
|Resolution:
|3766x2690
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks [Image 4 of 4], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.