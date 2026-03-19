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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks [Image 2 of 4]

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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks

    GERMANY

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior competitors prepare their equipment during day zero of the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, March 21, 2026. Events throughout the competition evaluate Soldiers’ ability to perform under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9577277
    VIRIN: 260321-A-PO583-1117
    Resolution: 3766x2690
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks [Image 4 of 4], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks

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    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior

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