IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition kicks off at McCully Barracks

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IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior competitors prepare their equipment during day zero of the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior Competition at McCully Barracks at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, March 21, 2026. Events throughout the competition evaluate Soldiers’ ability to perform under physically and mentally demanding conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Bethany Huff)