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    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training [Image 5 of 11]

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    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Five active-duty military working dog (MWD) handlers including (from left to right) Lance Cpl. Isaias Valdez, Sgt. Dante Cannavina, Staff Sgt. James Davis, Sgt. Brandon Rollo, and Lance Cpl. Derekson Alachedelgado pose for a photo at Base X on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) on March 20, 2026. These Marines, who are stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii with their MWDs, join a retired MWD and her caregiver to commemorate K9 Veterans Day at Base X today on JBPHH. Every year on March 13, the Department of War (DoW) observes K9 Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of military working dogs. The observance started in 1942 when the U.S. Army’s War Dog “K9 Corps” was launched to contribute to the World War II war effort. At the JBPHH Kennel, MWDs are trained in a wide range of specialized tasks, including explosives and drug detection, tracking and apprehension, and patrol and protection. They also support missions for the President and Vice President of the United States. This year’s K9 Veterans Day commemoration featured a ruck march around Base X and explosive detection training in a warehouse located onsite. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Cpl. Heidi Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 23:51
    Photo ID: 9577057
    VIRIN: 260320-N-RD674-6772
    Resolution: 4230x2566
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training

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