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    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training [Image 7 of 11]

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    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Lance Cpl. Derekson Alachedelgado from Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) conducts an explosive detection with his military working dog (MWD), Miki, at Base X on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) on March 20, 2026. Five active-duty military working dog MWD handlers stationed at MCBH and their MWDs join a retired MWD and her caregiver to commemorate K9 Veterans Day at Base X on JBPHH on March 20, 2026. Every year on March 13, the Department of War (DoW) observes K9 Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of military working dogs. The observance started in 1942 when the U.S. Army’s War Dog “K9 Corps” was launched to contribute to the World War II war effort. At the JBPHH Kennel, MWDs are trained in a wide range of specialized tasks, including explosives and drug detection, tracking and apprehension, and patrol and protection. They also support missions for the President and Vice President of the United States. This year’s K9 Veterans Day commemoration featured a ruck march around Base X and explosive detection training in a warehouse located onsite. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 23:51
    Photo ID: 9577053
    VIRIN: 260320-N-RD674-8191
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training [Image 11 of 11], by Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training
    Service Members Commemorate K9 Veterans Day, Maintain Readiness with Ruck March and Explosive Detection Training

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    CNRH
    JBPHH
    MCBH
    k9 veterans day
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    Hawaii

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