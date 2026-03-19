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    Singapore Air Show 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Singapore Air Show 2026

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    02.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 45 meet with members of the U.S. Embassy Singapore and Singapore Defense and Technology Agency in front of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft during the Singapore Air Show 2026 at Changi Exhibition Centre, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 4, 2026. Singapore Airshow 2026 focused on building stronger relations between the United States and Singapore and is the latest in a series of multinational engagements bringing together air chiefs and U.S. military leaders from throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 21:53
    Photo ID: 9576903
    VIRIN: 260204-N-NO824-1003
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: CHANGI, SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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